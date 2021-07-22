Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

A video of a sweet incident involving a couple that took place during the third and final T20I match between England and Pakistan in Manchester has now won people over. The clip shows a man proposing to his girlfriend on the live television.

Shared on Twitter handle England Cricket, the video captures the sweet moment when the man went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend and, spoiler alert, she said yes. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is how, after the proposal, a few people come up to the man to high five him on the big win.

“Decision Pending... She said YES! Congrats Phil and Jill!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the super sweet clip:

Decision Pending... ⏳



She said YES! 💍



Congrats Phil and Jill! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SHj0iy45Pw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2021

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 88,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Phil and Jill went up the cricket field to fetch a bucket of happiness…Phil went down on one knee and Jill said yay,” wrote a Twitter user giving a twist to the popular nursery rhyme Jack and Jill. “Ahhh, that’s so cute,” commented another. “Love that... especially the crowd giving high fives,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?