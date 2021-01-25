Let it snow: English zoo turns into winter wonderland due to snowfall. Pictures are ‘winterful’

Snowfall in parts of England transformed ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, in Dunstable, into a winter wonderland. The zoo shared pictures of this unique occurrence on its official Instagram account on January 24. To say that images are 'winterful’ to look at would be an understatement. However, don't just take our word for it. Check out these photos for yourself to see how truly majestic they look.

"Let it snow... Our animals have had their home transformed into a winter wonderland! Although currently closed to the public, our dedicated keepers are continuing to work - in all weather - to ensure each and every animal continues to receive world-class care," reads the caption shared alongside the post, which consists of five pictures of different animals.

Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.

If looking at that post made your jaw drop, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It has accumulated more than 2,500 likes and has also amassed many comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "I LOVE this".

Another individual wrote, "Aww how beautiful hope we can go soon". "Thank you for sharing snowy animal photos, makes the virtual almost reality, much appreciated and all the work the keepers do in all weathers," read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?