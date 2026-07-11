‘Enough to stop dreaming’: Woman explains why ₹1 lakh monthly salary is ‘the biggest trap’ in 2026

A monthly salary of ₹1 lakh is widely seen as an important financial milestone, offering enough money to cover essential expenses while allowing room for occasional luxuries. However, a woman has sparked a debate online after describing it as the “most dangerous salary” to earn in 2026. A woman said earning ₹1 lakh a month felt safe but could make people stop chasing bigger goals. (Instagram/nidhi_kushwaa)

According to her, the salary is not dangerous because it is insufficient, but because it offers just enough comfort to make people stop pursuing bigger goals.

‘It’s dangerous because it’s enough’ Taking to Instagram, content creator Nidhi Kushwaha shared a video explaining why earning ₹1 lakh per month could become a career and personal growth trap.

“One lakh rupees a month is the most dangerous salary to earn in 2026. This dangerous salary is not dangerous because it’s low, it’s dangerous because it’s enough. A dangerous salary is one that makes you so comfortable that you stop dreaming,” she said.

Kushwaha explained that the income allows people to pay rent, dine out on weekends, take one or two holidays a year and comfortably purchase basic necessities. While this may appear to be an ideal situation, she argued that such financial comfort could reduce the motivation to seek new opportunities or take risks.

(Also read: ‘ ₹5 lakh job is like a golden cage’: Woman explains why she is happier after leaving high-paying corporate job)

“Think about it. You can pay your rent, have dinner on weekends, and go on a vacation once or twice a year. You can buy all the basic necessities, and that is the biggest trap,” she said.

She added, “Because when you already have everything, your brain stops asking, ‘Why do I want more?’ You feel your life is sorted. And the day you feel your life is sorted, that is the day you stop growing, without even realising it.”

The video was posted with a caption that read, “ ₹1 lakh a month feels safe. That’s exactly the problem. Most people stay stuck for years not from lack of capability, but lack of discomfort.”

Watch the clip here: