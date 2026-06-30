European woman finds India's small celebration culture 'so nice', says she never saw it in Europe

The video was shared with the caption, "I love how people in India celebrate these moments."

Speaking in the clip, Gabi said, "Good morning, guys. I'm European and I live in India now and I realized that people are congratulating you here when you buy a new phone or you buy a new scooty or a new car, and this is actually so nice. I never saw that happening in Europe. I love that. It's so interesting. So that's so positive and kind. So, yeah, you can let me know in the comments for what else people are congratulating here. So, that's so interesting, and I will update you soon what else I realised of the differences in Europe and India and see you next time."

A European woman living in India has shared a heartwarming observation about how people in the country celebrate even the smallest personal milestones. In a video posted on Instagram, the woman, named Gabi, said she was pleasantly surprised to see people congratulating one another for buying things such as a new phone, scooty or car.

Internet reacts to the viral clip The clip has drawn a few reactions, with several users explaining how celebrations are deeply woven into Indian social life. One user wrote, "There is nothing wrong with celebrating a simple life." Another said, "In South India, never tell anyone you bought something new, because the first thing they’ll ask for is a party."

A third user offered a cultural explanation and wrote, “In India, especially when someone buys a new car or an electronic item, scores good marks, graduates, celebrates a festival, or gets a new job, they often distribute sweets. In Indian culture, sharing something sweet is seen as a way to spread positivity, celebrate progress, and mark happy moments.”

(Also read: Indian woman in Germany reveals the European habit she wishes India had: ‘Life slows down after 6 pm’)

Others said that the habit reflects India’s ability to celebrate ordinary joys. One user commented, "In India, people know how to find joy in the smallest moments, and that is what makes the country so beautiful." Another added a humorous take, saying, "In India, sometimes the phone costs ₹7,000, but the party demanded by friends costs ₹9,000."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)