Even a 3rd grader can answer these questions, but can you? Take quiz to find out

In today's world children are getting smarter and more inquisitive. They always end up asking questions about things they come across. General knowledge quizzes are a fun way to broaden your children's understanding of the world. Engage your kids as yourself with these 10 important general knowledge questions which are perfect for testing their skills and making learning fun. Challenge yours (and your child's) general knowledge with this GK quiz.

10 general knowledge questions for kids

1. How many letters are there in the English alphabet?

An alphabet is a set of letters used by a language. These letters have a specific order that people follow. The alphabet is important for writing, and each symbol in the alphabet is called a letter.

2. Which animal is known as the ‘king of the jungle’?

The animals that live in jungle and forests are called wild animals. Some of them are Tiger, Lion, Hippo, Monkey, and Tamarin.

3. What is the colour of the ‘Sun'?

The sun's actual color is white, but it often appears yellow due to the Earth's atmosphere.

4. How many fingers does a human body have in both hands?

Fingers are the movable parts at the end of each hand. They help us hold things, touch, and feel objects, and do many activities like writing, typing and eating.

5. How many seasons are there in a year?

Seasons are different times of the year that have specific weather patterns. Each season has its own typical weather, like warm and sunny in summer or cold and snowy in winter.



6. Who is the President of India?

The President is the head of state, responsible for representing the nation and enforcing laws. He often oversees the government and commands the military.

7. What is the capital of India?

The capital of India is determined based on historical, political, and strategic factors. The capital of India has an established infrastructure and symbolic importance.

8. What is the opposite of 'happy'?

Being happy means feeling good inside. It's when you smile a lot, enjoy playing with friends, or feel pleased with something you did.

9. Which two animals give us milk?

Milk comes from farms where it is collected and then sent to stores. It’s taken from animals that are kept on the farm.

10. What is the main source of water on Earth?

The main source of water on Earth covers about 71% of the planet's surface and holds approximately 97% of Earth's water.

These 10 fun general knowledge questions are perfect for checking what kids know. GK questions make learning fun and help kids remember important facts.