Ever heard KK’s Aankhon Mein Teri without music? Incredible video is sure to give you goosebumps

The song Aankhon Mein Teri has been a favourite since its release back in 2007. A part of the film Om Shanti Om, the song sung by KK leaves people with a warm feeling in their hearts still today. It’s not just the lyrics but the singer’s soulful voice that never fails to win people’s hearts. Probably that is the reason there are numerous videos related to the song on the Internet. There is a latest inclusion and it shows something amazing. The clip captures only the vocals of the song without music. Chances are, this unusual edit of the song will give you goosebumps.

Digital content creator who goes by Raymuse on Instagram shared this version of the song. They shared a line from the song as the caption. The video opens to show the song playing and then one by one, the content creator turns off the background music. And, the end result is incredible.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on December 4. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 9.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received several comments from people.

Here's what people posted in the comments:

“This song didn't need music in the first place,” expressed an Instagram. “Of course bro, it’s KK,” posted another. “Without the background music it sounds more emotional,” commented a third. “Is this only me.. Or someone else also hear music even after it was stopped.. Magic of his voice,” wrote a fourth.