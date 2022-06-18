Ever seen a lizard exercising? Video of reptile’s ‘push-ups’ wows people

Lizards have been around us forever, but have you ever seen them ‘perform’ push-ups? If you haven't, here's a video to help you witness it. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a lizard doing ‘push-ups’ while standing on a rock. The video has amazed the netizens and may also have the same effect on you.

"Push-ups are fine and all, but...do you even lift, bro?" read a part of the detailed caption posted alongside the video on Instagram by the National Park Service.

In a detailed caption, the National Park Service explained that several lizard species in USA's Zion National Park perform ‘push-ups’ to show their strength, establish territory, and attract a mate. They also added how the lizards do the ‘push-ups’ by “elevating the head and upper body in vigorous up-and-down motions.” Then they wittily added, “Feel the burn yet?”

Watch the video below:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 8.4 lakh views and over 36,000 likes. People have also posted varied comments.

"Oh you mean bench pressing the earth," posted an individual. "I always thought this was some depth perception movement. Cute as heck!" shared another. "This is awesome," expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the stunning video?

