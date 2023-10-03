Ever wondered how is trash turned into cardboard? Watch viral video

Cardboards are used in our everyday lives. From packing things to keeping them in store - cardboard can come in handy anytime. While this thing might be lying around your house somewhere, have you ever thought about how is it made? A video that is going viral on social media shows the process through which trash is turned into cardboard. The clip has surprised many people. Snapshot of cardboard making. (Instagram/@Dr Karishma Tyagi)

The video opens to show trash being mixed in water and then being broken down to a softer mix. Then, it is transferred to a machine where the wet cardboard is cut out. Once the bundles of the wet cardboard are ready, they are put out in the sun for drying. (Also Read: Ever wondered how vanilla ice cream is made in a factory? Watch viral video)

This video was shared on Instagram by the user Dr Karishma Tyagi. Fix line

Watch the video of how cardboard is made here:

This post was shared on September 13. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 6.2 million views. The share has also received several likes and comments. Several thought that the process of making cardboard was environmentally friendly, while others took the route of hilarity and shared how they used to eat cardboard in their childhood.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, “Oh, now I know why papers smelled so terrible.”

A second said, “Recycling is always a good idea.”

A third commented, “Actually this is a really environmentally friendly method except for the reality that I used to chew this cardboard.”

“They are supporting the environment,” expressed another.

A fifth added, “It's good that waste is being recycled.”

A sixth posted, "They are doing very well by recycling and not polluting."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!