Ever wondered what it's like to live near the North Pole? Watch viral video

Winters are going to begin, and many have started to prepare for this season. From wearing thick clothing to warm blankets, we do our best to stay cosy in these winter months. While you may think that winter in our country is too much, have you ever wondered what it is like to live close to the North Pole? In a recent video uploaded by Instagram user @sejsejlija, she shows her life in Svalbard, a small place near the North Pole.

In the video, the woman begins by telling that as winter approaches, Svalbard will not be seeing any sunshine for four months. In these months, there is complete darkness the entire day, and one has to live in those conditions. The people in the village use special warm clothing and wear layers of them when they go outside. They also keep torches in their hands. She further shows that her village generally has certain festivals which they celebrate with torch lights and also gear up for Christmas.

Take a look at the video below:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 30 lakh times and also has more than three lakh likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Sounds magical, would love to experience for a little while." Another person said, "Well, fascinating! Great post. So interesting. I could NOT do that for two months, but it would be fun to experience it for a week." A third person added, "I love snowy winters and northern lights and all that sounds wonderful.. but I also need that sunlight. I don't think I could handle polar nights. It would mess me up."