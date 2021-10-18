‘Every part of India is mainland’: Kiren Rijiju’s speech at Delhi’s LSR College goes viral

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently took to Koo to share a video of his speech at Delhi's Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College. In his speech, he shared advice for students, especially for those who hail from Northeast. He also talked about the aspect of unity that binds India together.

“Thanks to the Girl Student of LSR College who recorded this video as I don’t have that video of my first speech at LSR College, New Delhi,” he wrote. In the next line he added, “Every part of India is ’mainland’ of India and every cultural heritage of India is the mainstream culture of #IncredibleIndia.”

In the video, the minister shares that while addressing the youth from Northeast India he always suggests not looking at Delhi from an isolation standpoint.

“Don't look at New Delhi from an isolation standpoint. You'll isolate yourselves further. That is not the correct way. Delhi isn't the beginning of the nation. Delhi is the capital, the heart of the nation, but the country begins at the border," he says during his speech in the video.

Take a look at the post:

The post by Kiren Rijiju, since being shared, has gathered more than 200 reactions. It has also been shared across other social media platforms. People also shared varied comments.

“Great Kirenji,” wrote a Koo user. “The Culture and Heritage of India are so unique and great that is to be preserved and promoted generations together. Great India,” posted another. “Great, sir,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

