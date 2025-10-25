‘Every time I go to Bengaluru, I come back twice as energised’: Mercedes-Benz CEO praises Indian tech talent

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius has lauded India’s growing role in the global innovation ecosystem. Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue, Kallenius specifically praised Bengaluru, saying that every visit to the city doubles his energy. Kallenius’s comment has sparked a wave of reactions online.(X/@MattooShashank)

“You have to embrace the new talent around the world… Every time I go to Bangalore, I come back twice as energised,” he said, describing the city’s software talent pool as one of the most dynamic in the world.

“I meet people who speak fluent German, and I go like ‘Where did you study in Germany?’ The person goes like, ‘I’ve never been to Germany.’ That intrinsic motivation, I want more of that. We will go to where that kind of talent is,” he added.

(Also Read: What this Canadian vlogger found on ‘secret footpath’ in Bengaluru will leave you stunned | Watch)

Social media reactions

Kallenius’s comment has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users agreeing that Bengaluru has quietly become one of the world’s leading tech bases.

“That’s true, Bengaluru has quietly become the engine room of global innovation. Over 400+ German companies already operate there, and the city contributes nearly 38% of India’s tech exports. With a mix of engineering brains, startups, and global R&D hubs, it’s no surprise even Mercedes feels at home here,” one user wrote.

“Bangalore isn’t competing on cost anymore, it’s competing on competence. What keeps global CEOs coming back isn’t cheap labour, it’s sharp minds that can think, build, and adapt faster than most places on earth,” commented another.

However, not everyone agreed with the CEO’s framing.

One user wrote, “Wow, a CEO genuinely believes fluent foreign language equals world-class talent and innovation. Someone should tell him that speaking German without ever visiting Germany just means you’ve found a good YouTube tutorial or a diligent auto driver with a smartphone. Language fluency is no substitute for technical brains, creativity, or real impact—and practically anyone, educated or not, can master it if they’re motivated (or bored) enough. Maybe hire for skills next time—not just linguistic party tricks!”

“What a false representation! As head of a German company, yes, you'll be meeting people who speak German. In the American company I work for, guess what, everyone speaks English - even those who've never been to England,” commented another.