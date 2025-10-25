What this Canadian vlogger found on ‘secret footpath’ in Bengaluru will leave you stunned | Watch

A Canadian social media influencer, known for highlighting Bengaluru’s road and infrastructure issues, has uncovered yet another neglected footpath in the city. Caleb Friesen shared a video on X, showing a lane littered with trash and blocked by encroachments, as he attempted to navigate the area on foot. The video showed a tree trunk and water pipes obstructing the walkway, further highlighting the challenges pedestrians face. (X@caleb_friesen2)

In the nearly nine-minute video, Caleb walked along the dilapidated footpath, pointing out obstacles and trash along the way.''As I walked past this restaurant that's when the footpath started to get bad. You can see there's a cart, an auto rickshaw cart on the left side, a car actually driven up onto the footpath on the right side, and then trash starts to get pretty bad,''the post read.

He noted several obstructions, including small stalls covered with tarpaulins, forcing him to step off the footpath in some areas. ''And I did try to continue to stay close to the footpath but at a certain point there was just too much trash blocking the way that I had to take a right and give up on walking on the footpath for this section of the journey.''

In his video caption, Caleb listed the various misuses of the footpath, including defecation, posters being stuck, discarded trash, and overgrown grass near flyovers.

This is not the first time Caleb has drawn attention to Bengaluru’s footpath problems. Following a similar video last month, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) conducted a cleaning drive in the Majestic area, the location highlighted in his previous video. The walkways were cleared and repaired to make them safer for pedestrians.

Social media reactions

''Its more common than you'd think actually and there's one more like this if you keep walking north, where hutchins road meets hennur road. I think the logic is that the main flyover is for vehicles and this for 2 wheelers and autos and pedestrians to share both are going under railway tracks, so maybe its a SWR patented technology,''an X user commented.

''OMG this is shocking. We are so immune to trash and don't even realise as we drive everywhere and have accepted that you just cannot walk anywhere in the metro cities due to no paths or just walking in trash,''another commented.

''This is what happens when public infrastructure is treated as an afterthought. Footpaths turn into dumping grounds while pedestrians are forced onto unsafe roads. No wonder road accidents are rampant authorities need to wake up,''a third user wrote.