Exec explains why he didn’t fire a moonlighting employee, instead changed company's policy
A viral LinkedIn post by an executive explaining why he didn’t fire a junior who was moonlighting has sparked a major discussion about workplace policies.
What happens when a boss catches an employee freelancing for the company’s own client? Most organisations would reach for a termination letter, but a boss took a different approach. After discovering a junior staff member was secretly side-hustling, the leadership realised the problem wasn't the employee; it was their own lack of a clear policy. By choosing mentorship over punishment, they transformed a potential HR crisis into a blueprint for a modern, transparent workplace which encourages growth.
“We once caught an employee freelancing for our own client. And we still didn't fire him. Here’s why: He was a junior, new to the industry, probably didn't realise how serious this was. So we gave him a warning and asked why he felt the need to hide it,” wrote chief business officer Ashutosh Gupta in a LinkedIn post.
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He continued, “He said that he needed extra money. And he felt like it was wrong to freelance on the side. That's when we realised that the issue was on our side.” Since then, the management decided to allow freelancing, but with “defined boundaries”.
“And we introduced a simple policy with three non-negotiables: No working in the same domain. No reactions, no podcasts, nothing we do. No using our systems, processes, project files or data. No poaching our clients, no reaching out, nothing. It has worked out better than we expected.”
The executive claimed that this policy change has helped the employees grow and learn new things. “One of our editors freelances for Badshah on weekends. Two team members found a UK company through freelancing and eventually moved there. We see that as a fair trade-off. Because in return, our editors learn new skills on their own time, grow creatively outside of work, and stay longer because they don't feel restricted.”
He added, “You can't stop employees from freelancing. Ban it, and they either do it anyway or push for higher salaries. So either way, you lose control.”
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “What’s surprising is… As HR, I’ve seen candidates get rejected just for mentioning freelancing. Not because of lack of skills… but because of control concerns. The future of work isn’t one income stream… It’s multiple. But completely rejecting candidates for freelancing often means losing highly driven, self-starter talent.”
Another added, “Let’s be honest, the majority of business in India is focused on how much time the employee is giving them rather than the quality of work. When this improves, I’m sure they’ll be open to navigating different verticals.”
A third commented, “But it affects the employee's health. What really happens is they work from 9am-6pm and freelance from 8pm-2am. Have poor sleep. It will also affect their performance in both. It's better to do a full-time job or to start a business.” Gupta responded, “Well, it's a personal choice, I believe.”
A fourth posted, “Every company should have these policies. I have heard a strict no to freelancing in interviews, which is absolutely wrong. By defining clear boundaries, people can actually perform better.”
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According to LinkedIn, Ashutosh Gupta completed his schooling at St. Xavier's School, Bathinda, and a bachelor’s in political science from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. He then earned an LLB degree from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.
Though he started his career as a social media manager, he now works as the chief business officer for content creation firm Praper Media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More