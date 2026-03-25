Exec explains why he didn’t fire a moonlighting employee, instead changed company's policy

What happens when a boss catches an employee freelancing for the company’s own client? Most organisations would reach for a termination letter, but a boss took a different approach. After discovering a junior staff member was secretly side-hustling, the leadership realised the problem wasn't the employee; it was their own lack of a clear policy. By choosing mentorship over punishment, they transformed a potential HR crisis into a blueprint for a modern, transparent workplace which encourages growth. The exec’s LinkedIn post has gone viral. (LinkedIn/Ashutosh Gupta)

“We once caught an employee freelancing for our own client. And we still didn't fire him. Here’s why: He was a junior, new to the industry, probably didn't realise how serious this was. So we gave him a warning and asked why he felt the need to hide it,” wrote chief business officer Ashutosh Gupta in a LinkedIn post.

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He continued, “He said that he needed extra money. And he felt like it was wrong to freelance on the side. That's when we realised that the issue was on our side.” Since then, the management decided to allow freelancing, but with “defined boundaries”.

“And we introduced a simple policy with three non-negotiables: No working in the same domain. No reactions, no podcasts, nothing we do. No using our systems, processes, project files or data. No poaching our clients, no reaching out, nothing. It has worked out better than we expected.”

The executive claimed that this policy change has helped the employees grow and learn new things. “One of our editors freelances for Badshah on weekends. Two team members found a UK company through freelancing and eventually moved there. We see that as a fair trade-off. Because in return, our editors learn new skills on their own time, grow creatively outside of work, and stay longer because they don't feel restricted.”

He added, “You can't stop employees from freelancing. Ban it, and they either do it anyway or push for higher salaries. So either way, you lose control.”