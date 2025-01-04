Factory worker with dual reproductive systems is both 'mother' and 'father' to two sons from two marriages

A 59-year-old woman from southwestern China who possesses two reproductive systems has become a topic of fascination across social media on the mainland. As a child, she displayed behaviours and preferences different from other girls.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Born in a village in Bishan County, Chongqing municipality, the woman, surnamed Liu, has lived an extraordinary life. Her condition, along with the dramatic turns her life has taken, has placed her in a unique position—she is both a "mother" and a "father" to two sons from two different marriages, one with a man and another with a woman.

Liu’s identity card still lists her as female, as reported by The Star. During her childhood, she displayed preferences and behaviours different from other girls, such as wearing short hair and dressing in male clothing. This often led to confusion, with classmates questioning her use of the girls' restroom at school.

At 18, Liu married a man, surnamed Tang, and the couple had a son. However, shortly after, Liu began experiencing physical changes due to a surge in androgenic hormones. She developed facial hair, her breasts reduced in size, and male reproductive organs appeared. Unable to cope with these changes, her husband divorced her.

After leaving her son in Tang’s care, Liu relocated to another county, took up work in a shoe factory, and began living as a man. While there, a female colleague, surnamed Zhou, expressed romantic interest in Liu. Initially resistant due to her physical condition, Liu was eventually won over by Zhou’s persistence.

Although Zhou insisted on marrying Liu, they faced legal obstacles, as Liu’s ID card still indicated a female gender, and same-sex marriage is prohibited in China. To circumvent this, Liu turned to her ex-husband Tang for assistance. Tang agreed to legally marry Zhou in exchange for Liu providing additional financial support for their son.

Zhou later gave birth to a son in the early 2000s, making Liu a parent to two sons—one who refers to Liu as "mum" and the other as "dad."

Liu’s story first gained widespread attention in 2005, when it was initially reported. Despite offers from doctors to perform physical examinations, Liu declined. She has not undergone gender reassignment surgery, citing the high cost, and her official documentation remains unchanged.

Recently, Liu’s story resurfaced online, sparking renewed interest and widespread discussion. “My goodness, this is unbelievable!” one online commenter remarked, while another noted, “She has such rich life experiences—being a woman and then a man, a mother and then a father.”

