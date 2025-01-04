Canadian student breaks jaw after biting into a giant jawbreaker candy: 'It hurt badly'

A Canadian college student has learned the hard way why the infamous jawbreaker candy lives up to its name. Javeria Wasim, 19, is now on a six-week liquid diet after suffering two jaw fractures while attempting to bite into the oversized confection. Canadian student broke her jaw on a giant jawbreaker, needed surgery and 6 weeks on a liquid diet. (Pixabay)

Wasim and a friend were shopping when they came across the popular candy, known for its hard shell and hefty size, with some as large as a snooker cue ball. Speaking to People, Wasim recalled, “We got a giant one, the biggest size they had.”

The pair even questioned the shop owner about the safety of biting into the candy. “‘Can we bite into this? The candy is literally called a jawbreaker,’” Wasim recounted.

A painful realisation

The trouble began when Wasim decided to test her luck. “I bit into it and only made a hole, and my jaw started to hurt,” she said. Her friend quickly noticed that her front tooth was chipped, and another was loose.

Realising the damage went beyond her teeth, Wasim and her friend called an ambulance. At the hospital, X-rays and a CT scan revealed fractures in her jaw, leading to an emergency surgery the following day.

“I was crying a lot; everything was blurry,” Wasim said. The hour-long procedure involved repositioning her jaw and inserting a bar on her top and bottom gums to keep it wired shut.

Life altered by a single bite

The ordeal has left Wasim traumatised. “I used to have [jawbreakers] as a little kid, but I’d never seen anyone bite into the big ones,” she admitted. “You realise how important your mouth is—it affects everything in your life.”

Struggling with the challenges of a liquid diet and post-surgery side effects, Wasim has sworn off candy altogether. “I may never eat another one in my life,” she said.

A warning to candy lovers

Now, Wasim is urging others to be cautious with jawbreakers. “Just lick them, even if it takes weeks to get to the centre,” she advised, hoping her cautionary tale will save others from a similar fate.