Family celebrates dog’s first birthday in Bengali style. Watch adorable video

People who love dogs and keep them as pets really love to indulge and spoil their pooches. They want to celebrate their birthdays and make it special as their dog gives them so much joy. It is delightful to see the dogs being showered with love and affection on their birthday and more so when it is done in a traditional way that the dog’s humans follow. Like this video of a family that celebrated its dog’s first birthday in Bengali style. The family celebrating their dog’s birthday will definitely warm your heart and make you go aww.

The video was posted on Instagram by the dog account maxmoshai on April 7 and it has got more than 25,000 views so far. In the video, the family celebrates the dog’s birthday in traditional Bengali style as they perform ‘Aarti’ on the dog. They give the dog stuff toys as gifts and one can see Bengali delicacies kept in front of the dog.

“Birthday celebration in Bengali style!!!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The post accumulated more than 2,600 likes and prompted lots of comments.

“This is pretty cool. Happy birthday Max,” commented an Instagram user. “I appreciate the culture in this reel!! Absolutely love it!! Happiest of Birthdays Max!! Blessings to you and your family,” posted another. “Aww so sweet. God bless the family,” said a third.

The dog named Max has 334 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable video of the family celebrating its dog’s birthday?