Family pauses funeral to watch Copa America Chile vs Peru match, adorns coffin with jerseys

As bizarre as it gets, a family in Chile halted a funeral to watch a Copa America football match between Chile and Peru. A video capturing the family watching the match while sitting next to the relative’s open coffin was shared on Instagram. What’s more, the coffin is adorned with jerseys of football players. Paulo Diaz of Chile heads the ball during the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile at AT&T Stadium. (Getty Images via AFP)

“A funeral procession was interrupted as family members of a deceased individual in Chile halted proceedings to watch a Copa America match between Chile and Peru,” read the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Morocco World News.

The media organisation added, “Gathered inside the prayer room, they turned their attention to a large screen broadcasting the game, adorning the deceased’s casket with jerseys of their favourite players.”

The video opens to show family members watching the football match as they keep the coffin, adorned with jerseys of football players and several trophies, while watching the match one last time with the deceased.

A poster, kept in the room near the coffin, read: “Uncle Fena, thank you for all the joyous moments you gave us. We will always remember you and your Condorian family.”

Check out how social media users reacted to the video:

While reacting to the video, an individual wrote, “One way of putting it. They watch the last game together is what I see.”

Another added, “They are paying him tribute by watching the last match with him.”

“If he was a big football fan, this would be exactly what he would have wanted,” said a third.

A fourth, while tagging a loved one on Instagram, expressed, “If there’s a match during my funeral, please make sure to stop the ceremony and stream it.”

“It’s more like they are watching the last game with him. You can see the trophies and jerseys on the coffin,” posted a fifth.