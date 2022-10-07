Home / Trending / Family surprises bride with Bollywood-style dance performance. Watch

Family surprises bride with Bollywood-style dance performance. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 07, 2022 03:55 PM IST

This bride was surprised with an amazing Bollywood like sangeet. Watch her reaction inside.

Bride get surprised with Bollywood-style performance.(Instagram/@thegushti)
Bride get surprised with Bollywood-style performance.(Instagram/@thegushti)
ByVrinda Jain

Many women have dreamed of having that perfect Bollywood-style wedding. They want that big wedding, surprises, dances, music and lots of fun. And this woman's Bollywood wedding dream was fulfilled by her family! In a video uploaded by the Instagram page British Bengali Banter and originally created on TikTok by @_shaliniz, you can see the bride teaching her brothers how to dance. As she is telling them the steps, the song cuts in between, and her family gives her a big surprise. First, her brothers begin dancing to the song 'Ye ladka hai Allah' from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. After that, her sisters also join the dance, and lastly, the woman is surprised by her husband. The bride can be seen happily dancing with everyone on the stage and coordinating the steps with her family.

Take a look at the full video here:

Isn't this adorable!? Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 2.7 million times. It also has more than three lakh likes and several comments. One person wrote, "I just love how everyone is doing their own thing, no coordination. So cute" Another person wrote, "Obviously so cute from all that planned it, but the way she adapted to every new thing and just how instantly got it and went with it, not a second of awkwardness amazes me so much." Someone even added, "This is the sweetest video I've seen. I love how your siblings were so coordinated." A fourth person wrote, "So beautifully choreographed and presented. God bless."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bollywood wedding surprise + 1 more
bollywood wedding surprise

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out