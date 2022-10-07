Family surprises bride with Bollywood-style dance performance. Watch

Many women have dreamed of having that perfect Bollywood-style wedding. They want that big wedding, surprises, dances, music and lots of fun. And this woman's Bollywood wedding dream was fulfilled by her family! In a video uploaded by the Instagram page British Bengali Banter and originally created on TikTok by @_shaliniz, you can see the bride teaching her brothers how to dance. As she is telling them the steps, the song cuts in between, and her family gives her a big surprise. First, her brothers begin dancing to the song 'Ye ladka hai Allah' from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. After that, her sisters also join the dance, and lastly, the woman is surprised by her husband. The bride can be seen happily dancing with everyone on the stage and coordinating the steps with her family.

Take a look at the full video here:

Isn't this adorable!? Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 2.7 million times. It also has more than three lakh likes and several comments. One person wrote, "I just love how everyone is doing their own thing, no coordination. So cute" Another person wrote, "Obviously so cute from all that planned it, but the way she adapted to every new thing and just how instantly got it and went with it, not a second of awkwardness amazes me so much." Someone even added, "This is the sweetest video I've seen. I love how your siblings were so coordinated." A fourth person wrote, "So beautifully choreographed and presented. God bless."