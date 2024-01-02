Fan stops mid-interview to propose to girlfriend at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fans at Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed a very special moment between a couple during a match in the Big Bash League (BBL). A video shared on X shows how a man went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend during a break in a match between the teams Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades. The man proposed while being interviewed about the team he supports. The image shows a man proposing to his partner at Melbourne Cricket Ground. (X/@7Cricket)

7Cricket, a platform dedicated to cricket in Australia, shared the video on X. “What better place to propose than the Melbourne Cricket Ground? Congratulations to this lovely couple,” reads the caption posted alongside.

The video opens to show an interviewer asking the man which team he supports. The man goes on to say that he is a Melbourne Stars fan and his partner is a ‘big’ Melbourne Renegades fan. As he continues to talk, he suddenly turns towards his girlfriend, goes down on one knee and proposes. Visibly surprised, the woman just keeps on smiling and finally nods her head to say ‘yes’. The video also shows the man sweetly planting a kiss on her forehead.

Take a look at this proposal video:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to one lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this proposal video?

“That passionate kiss on the forehead said it all,” wrote an X user. “Love this,” added another. “How sweet,” joined a third.