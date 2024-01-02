Man tricks girlfriend into striking same pose during trip to surprise with proposal

An unusual proposal video shared on social media will leave you smiling from ear to ear. Why? It shows how a man carefully planned the proposal by making his now-fiancee strike the same pose at different places they visited during a trip. The love-filled video may also give you some idea on how to plan a beautiful proposal for your partner. The image is taken from a video that shows a man proposing to his girlfriend. (Instagram/@atticus_chew )

Content creator Atticus Chew shared the video that shows him proposing to his partner Stephanie Foo. He shared a caption in Chinese, which when translated into English, reads, “From beginning to end we are always always always always forever.”

The video opens to show Chew and Foo standing with their backs to each other. Soon, they jump to face each other and hug. This goes on for a few times, as the background changes to show different locations. However, when the scene changes to a snow-covered background, Foo jumps to find Chew on his knees proposing to her. As the video progresses, she says ‘Yes’ to him asking ‘Will you marry me?’ The video ends with them sharing a sweet kiss.

Take a look at this proposal video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral and accumulated over 3.4 million views. The post further has prompted people to share varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this sweet clip?

“So sweet, congratulations to both of you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice idea,” added another. “This is so sweet,” expressed a third. Many reacted to this video with heart emoticons.