Farhan Akhtar’s cameo in Ms Marvel inspires meme fest on Twitter

The web series Ms Marvel has quickly become a fan favourite not just because of the interesting storyline or stellar performances but also due to its beautiful portrayal of south Asian culture and music. A few days ago the show created a buzz after Amitabh Bachchan replied to a post about his song from the film Don being used in the series. The recent episode 4 of the series has again sparked a chatter, especially among Indians, after fans spotted a familiar face. A cameo by actor Farhan Akhtar left them amused. And since then, Twitter has been flooded with various kinds of posts, including hilarious memes.

From reacting to the actor’s cameo to sharing their suggestions about the role, people posted various memes. We have collected some that could leave you chuckling. The actor plays the role of a character named Waleed in episode 4 of Ms Marvel.

This individual talked about the limited screen time of the actor with this Munna Bhai MBBS meme:

Check what this Twitter user posted about the actor’s MCU debut:

Here are some other posts:

bruh how do they introduce farhan akhtar’s character and k!ll him off in the same episode like CMON pic.twitter.com/hWNZjS0Yd6 — Trisha ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) June 29, 2022

they did him so wrong only introduced him to the mcu to kill him off five min later😭 #FarhanAkhtar #MsMarvel #Marvel pic.twitter.com/qb4HrmF2vx — vansh (@Vansharma18) June 29, 2022

#FarhanAkhtar is the new Flash, not because he's fast, he enters and exits from #MsMarvel so fast. pic.twitter.com/UuyH0DqfRt — ಕಮಲಜ್ಜಿ ಮೊಮ್ಮಗ (@KadakMommaga) June 29, 2022

Besides meme, a few also took the opportunity to share funny tweets. Just like this individual who wrote, “@MarvelStudios why the did you guys not play “Aasman hai neela kyu paani gila gila” in the post credits of this episode!!!????”. In case you’re unaware, it is a line from the song Socha Hai sung by Farhan Akhtar for the film Rock On.

Ms Marvel, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, showcases the journey of a high schooler named Kamala Khan. The show revolves around how she deals with her newfound superpowers.