Farm dog raises a rejected lamb as her own. Watch them bond

Most of us have heard that love transcends all boundaries and may have witnessed such instances at least once in our lives. And a video of a dog going increasingly viral on social media is a case in point. The video that has left netizens in tears shows a loving farm dog raising a lamb as her own who was rejected by her mother.

Instagram page Good News Movement shared the video and credited it to a TikTok user who uses the handle @oliviajaneakers. "CARING CREATURES: Farm dog named Max raises a rejected lamb named Beau," read the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video opens with a text insert that says, "Sadly, Beau's mom rejected her at birth." The video progresses to show the dog named Max protecting and cleaning Beau as her own child. They can even be seen sleeping and playing together, thereby building an endearing bond. And it should not be a surprise that the lamb has apparently picked up some dog-like traits. Towards the end, the video informs the viewers that Beau was returned to the flock but reassures them that the duo see each other daily.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 2.3 million views and counting. The share has also received comments from netizens who were left teary-eyed.

"Them playing at the end got me crying," shared an Instagram user. "That is so sweet that Max adopted her. A true friendship," wrote another with heart emoticons. "So darn sweet!! Just another reason why I love dogs!! Love and Kindness matters! (Even with animals)!!" expressed a third. "Oh my heart," commented a fourth. "Genuinely tearing up at the fact that they get to stay together," posted a fifth with heart emoticons.