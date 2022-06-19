Father’s Day: Sachin Tendulkar posts photo with Arjun who made scrambled eggs

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is an avid user of social media and on the occasion of Father’s Day, the batting maestro posted a photo with his son Arjun Tendulkar and wrote how he had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by him.

Sachin Tendulkar shared the post on Instagram and in less than an hour, it has received more than 60,000 likes. The photo shows Sachin sitting at a table with a plate in front of him. He is seen smiling sitting with his son Arjun Tendulkar next to him.

“Had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun. The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good! A breakfast filled with love...couldn’t have asked for more,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote as caption to the photo.

See the post below:

“Unconditional love experience by you sir,” commented an Instagram user. “Cuteness overload,” wrote another. “Happy Father’s Day...Sachin,” posted a third.

In another sweet video posted by Sachin Tendulkar today, he talks about his father and the lessons that he taught him. Sachin’s mother Rajni Tendulkar and elder brother Ajit Tendulkar also appeared in the video.

“Every child’s first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father’s Day everyone!” Sachin captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted six hours ago, the video has received more than 4.23 lakh views.

“How sweet Sachin, no wonder more than your cricketing accolades, you are a wonderful person with values of respecting parents,” commented an Instagram user. “Very down to earth Sachin sir and greatest of all players,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on the posts of Sachin Tendulkar on Father’s Day?