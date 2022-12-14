Home / Trending / Faulty pipe at railway station sprays water on passengers. Watch

Faulty pipe at railway station sprays water on passengers. Watch

trending
Published on Dec 14, 2022 10:07 AM IST

Recently, a video of a faulty pipe in the middle of the railway tracks is going viral.

Faulty pipe at railway station sprays water.(Twitter/@Gulzar_sahab)
Faulty pipe at railway station sprays water.(Twitter/@Gulzar_sahab)
ByVrinda Jain

The internet is abound with all kinds of content. Some may be funny or emotional, and others may go viral because of the significance they hold. Among such content, clips of damaged infrastructure surely catch the attention of many. Recently, a video of a faulty pipe in the middle of the railway tracks is going viral.

In a video shared on the Instagram page, Gulzar Sahab, you can see a train passing by. Just near that, there is a faulty pipe that is going berzerk. The yellow-coloured hose seems to be up in the air and sprays water on some of the passengers. After some time, the pipe gets stuck and sprays a direct water stream on the train.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared one day back. Since being shared, it has been viewed 7000 times and has hundreds of likes and several reactions.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Automatic train washing machine provided by Japan. " A second person said, "Naagin dance. " A third user added, "So funny. " Some others have also complained about the railway infrastructure, and others have reacted using laughing emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway station water pipe viral + 1 more
railway station water pipe viral

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out