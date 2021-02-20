IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Feeding time for seven adorable cats documented in this wonderful video. Watch
The cats are named Valerie, Angela, Benjamin, Michaelangelo, Simon, Omar and Marigold from left to right. Aren’t they all delightful?(Reddit/drekicreations)
The cats are named Valerie, Angela, Benjamin, Michaelangelo, Simon, Omar and Marigold from left to right. Aren’t they all delightful?(Reddit/drekicreations)
trending

Feeding time for seven adorable cats documented in this wonderful video. Watch

The video shows all seven rather well behaved cats wait their turn for food. Of course the kitties show excitement for their meals but it’s adorable the way they obey their hooman who gives them their food.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:44 PM IST

Having a pet can drastically change one’s life. But have you wondered what it’s like for people with more than one pets? Well, here’s a wonderful video that shows what feeding time looks like for a family with seven cats. Yes, you read that right.

Now before you think it would be all mayhem with so many kitties, wait till you see the video. The clip has been captioned, “Our twice daily dose of marginally controlled chaos”. And the video shows that quite well.

The clip shows all seven cats, that seem rather well behaved, wait their turn for food. Of course the kitties show excitement for their meals but it’s adorable the way they obey their hooman who gives them their food.

Our twice daily dose of marginally controlled chaos 😻 from r/aww

In case you’re wondering, the cats are named, Valerie, Angela, Benjamin, Michaelangelo, Simon, Omar and Marigold from left to right. Aren’t they all delightful?

Posted some 11 hours ago, the video has collected over 4,000 upvotes and lots of comments from impressed people. While some have posted questions about the cats, others have left appreciative comments in the share.

“You must have started them as kittens? That is amazing! I can't get one to sit still,” shared an individual. To this, Reddit user drekicreations, who shared the video, replied, “The 3 on the left were started as kittens but the other 4 were all started midlife”.

In another comment they explained further:

Card

“Those are some very well trained cats! This is adorable. Haha I feel bad for the one fed last, but also he looks like the troublemaker,” wrote another. Reddit user drekicreations replied to this as well…

Card

“You are truly cat whisperer! I would love for mine to do this. Best I get is the ‘sit’ before the bowl goes down,” posted a third. “Seriously the sweetest thing I’ve seen all week!” commented a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pets viral video
Close
The cats are named Valerie, Angela, Benjamin, Michaelangelo, Simon, Omar and Marigold from left to right. Aren’t they all delightful?(Reddit/drekicreations)
The cats are named Valerie, Angela, Benjamin, Michaelangelo, Simon, Omar and Marigold from left to right. Aren’t they all delightful?(Reddit/drekicreations)
trending

Feeding time for seven adorable cats documented in this wonderful video. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:44 PM IST
The video shows all seven rather well behaved cats wait their turn for food. Of course the kitties show excitement for their meals but it’s adorable the way they obey their hooman who gives them their food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the owl flying away.(Facebook/@eRaptors)
The image shows the owl flying away.(Facebook/@eRaptors)
trending

Watch: Owl stuck in pit toilet vent rescued. Flies away after regaining strength

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:23 PM IST
“Thank you for caring for her. I love to see her fly free, beautiful wing spread,” shared a Facebook user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Bala Sharma shared the special video on February 14.(Instagram/Ravi Bala Sharma)
Ravi Bala Sharma shared the special video on February 14.(Instagram/Ravi Bala Sharma)
trending

Dancing Dadi performs to Dola Re Dola. Video is sure to impress you

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:16 PM IST
People on Instagram have used heart and clapping emojis to share their reaction to the performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now wowed people.(Sergi Cadenas)
The video has now wowed people.(Sergi Cadenas)
trending

Painting portrays a ‘lifetime’ as you move around it. Video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The painting is created by artist Sergi Cadenas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two brothers named Hafiz and Habibur.(Screengrab)
The image shows two brothers named Hafiz and Habibur.(Screengrab)
trending

Anand Mahindra wants to help these two brothers to get training in music

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:01 PM IST
“Their talent is raw, but obvious," reads a portion of the caption shared by Anand Mahindra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat trying to climb on a table during an online sermon.(Instagram/@Canterbury Cathedral)
The image shows the cat trying to climb on a table during an online sermon.(Instagram/@Canterbury Cathedral)
trending

Mischievous cat Tiger shamelessly chomps on pancakes during online sermon. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The video was shared on official Instagram profile of Shared by Canterbury Cathedral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Art. Technique. Traditions.,” posted Vikas Khanna while sharing the image.(Twitter/Vikas Khanna)
“Art. Technique. Traditions.,” posted Vikas Khanna while sharing the image.(Twitter/Vikas Khanna)
trending

Chef Vikas Khanna posts pic of roti with artwork. Tweeple are impressed

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
A Twitter user termed the chapati as “Designer Roti”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a piglet and dog called Keni and Lil, respectively.(Instagram/@piggybanksy)
The image shows a piglet and dog called Keni and Lil, respectively.(Instagram/@piggybanksy)
trending

Excited tiny piglet befriends very calm doggo on their first meeting. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:36 PM IST
“Meet Keni the piglet and Lil the Great Pyrenees — two of the free-range friends living their best lives at a farm stay and animal rescue resort on the Colorado River," reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from the video which has now left people saying "Aww."(Instagram/@deenadventures)
The image is taken from the video which has now left people saying "Aww."(Instagram/@deenadventures)
trending

Boy says love you to his younger brother, little kid’s reaction is pure joy

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:14 PM IST
There is a possibility that the sweet video will leave you smiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a good boy named Watson.(Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)
The image shows a good boy named Watson.(Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)
trending

Watson the dog tells his mom who’s a good boy and it’s adorable. Watch

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:19 PM IST
“Oh my goodness, this is so cute,” reacted a Redditor while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Would you try this unusual dish?(Twitter/@SaadGH)
Would you try this unusual dish?(Twitter/@SaadGH)
trending

Biryani garnished with strawberries prompts reactions of different tastes

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:12 PM IST
While sharing the image of the dish, the Twitter user called it “Strawbiryani”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Switzerland's dazzling tribute to NASA Perseverance rover mission.(Instagram/@NASA)
Switzerland's dazzling tribute to NASA Perseverance rover mission.(Instagram/@NASA)
trending

Pics show how different landmarks celebrated Perseverance rover’s Mars landing

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:25 AM IST
"To Mars, with love," reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a group of kangaroos.(Instagram/@australia)
The image shows a group of kangaroos.(Instagram/@australia)
trending

‘Tai Chi or gossip’: What do you think the kangaroos are doing in this pic

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
"Wow that looks so beautiful," wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company is seeking candidates as a part of their research.(Unsplash)
The company is seeking candidates as a part of their research.(Unsplash)
trending

Love sleeping? This company has a ‘dream job’ for you. It pays $2000 too

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The selected candidates are required to present the company with an honest report about the sleeping environments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo taken Feb. 16, 2021 is seen a baby of the highly endangered Indonesian cuscus bear with its mother Duzy at the Wroclaw Zoo in Wroclaw, Poland. The baby marsupial first left its mother Duzy's pouch in late December 2020.( Zoo Wroclaw via AP )(AP)
In this photo taken Feb. 16, 2021 is seen a baby of the highly endangered Indonesian cuscus bear with its mother Duzy at the Wroclaw Zoo in Wroclaw, Poland. The baby marsupial first left its mother Duzy's pouch in late December 2020.( Zoo Wroclaw via AP )(AP)
trending

Wroclaw Zoo in Poland welcomes birth of endangered marsupial baby

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
It is the fourth baby for Duzy and her mate, Garetto, both of whom are 6 years old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP