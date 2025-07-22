Fidel Castro's party-loving influencer grandson under fire for flaunting wealth in Cuba's struggling economy

Fidel Castro’s grandson, Sandro Castro, is making headlines in Cuba for showing off his lavish lifestyle on Instagram while the country faces its worst economic crisis in decades. Sandro Castro, 33, is one of Fidel Castro's grandchildren (Instagram/@sandro_castrox)

According to a report in El Pais, the 33-year-old, who has over 1.2 lakh followers on Instagram, frequently posts videos of himself drinking Cristal beer on yachts, zipping through Havana in luxury cars and hosting expensive parties at his club, EFE Bar.

He recently posted videos mocking blackout‑ridden Havana, the capital of Cuba. In a separate clip, he asked Donald Trump to “give opportunity and life to the migrant” in the middle of the largest Cuban exodus in decades. In yet another video, he called Cristal beer “medicine” that must not be missing at his bar.

According to a Daily Mail report, Sandro also shares clips from El Patrón, a countryside retreat charging around $100 per night — more than four months of the average Cuban salary. Predictably, his content has enraged some Cubans.

Who is Sandro Castro?

Sandro is the son of Alexis Castro Soto del Valle, one of Fidel Castro’s five sons with his second wife. Fidel Castro led the Cuban Revolution in 1959 and ruled the country for decades as a Communist leader. He promoted austerity and self-sacrifice, often warning Cubans about tough times ahead.

Sandro was born when Fidel Castro was 65. He grew up in the gated neighbourhood of Punto Cero in Havana, surrounded by comforts unavailable to most Cubans.

Cuba's worsening economic crisis

Cuba is currently facing a deep economic crisis. Monthly wages in Cuba average just $16.50. The island suffers from severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine. Blackouts lasting 16 to 20 hours a day are common, and inflation remains high.

A Reuters report published in July said: “Cash-strapped Cuba's grueling crisis shows no signs of improvement… The import-dependent Caribbean island nation has seen foreign currency revenues fall by around 30% in recent years, causing shortages of food, fuel, medicine and inputs for agriculture and manufacturing.”

Backlash over wealth display

Sandro’s flashy lifestyle has sparked criticism from Cubans, especially during a time when many are struggling to get by. His parties charge entry fees as high as 1,000 Cuban Peso, with minimum table bills at 15,000 CUP — hundreds of times the average monthly wage.

In one viral video from 2021, Sandro was seen in a luxury Mercedes-Benz car. The video was posted in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and sparked huge backlash.

Sandro later claimed the car belonged to a friend. He said: “The car in which I'm recording the video belongs to a friend of mine who lent it to me because I like cars and wanted to test it out.”

But many say the damage was already done. One social media user commented that Sandro is part of an elite profiting off the hard work of ordinary citizens. Another wrote, “And another round of applause for grandpa — he really crushed the country.”