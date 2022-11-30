FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans confuse Neymar's doppelganger as real footballer, line up for selfies

Neymar's doppelganger fooled hundreds of fans inside the stadium during the Brazil-Switzerland match on November 28. The man appeared in the footballer's training journey and was sitting in the stands to watch the match. Soon, fans clamoured around him to take selfies and autographs as they mistook him for real Neymar, who was sidelined from the game due to his ankle injury. Several videos of fans taking selfies with Neymar's lookalike have now surfaced online and gone viral on different social media platforms.

Neymar's doppelganger also posted some of the videos on his official Instagram handle @sosiadoney. "I couldn't watch yesterday's game. Someone comment here in the comments the SCORE, please," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram with a laughing emoticon.

Other Instagram videos posted by Neymar's doppelganger show him walking on the streets of Doha, clicking selfies with fans and signing autographs.

Since being shared, the videos have received much traction online and have raked several comments.

"The players looking at you," read a comment on the video with laughing emoticons. "Put the man to play because the real one is at the doctor," suggested another. "Bro, you have to enter the Qatar stadium with the national team clothes and pretend to play," wrote a third with a laughing emoticon.

