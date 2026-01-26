'Filled with human waste': British biologist tests Ganga water, video sparks discussion

He then tests water taken from the Ganga River. The sample turns a light brown colour. “This is the Ganges water. What does this mean? It means faecal coliform bacteria. Basically, the water here is full of human waste,” Wade says in the video, as he holds up the container.

In the clip, Wade demonstrates a simple water test using a container primed with chemicals that change colour in the presence of contaminants. “Pink means the river is clean. Anything else spells trouble,” he explains, before testing mineral water for comparison. The mineral water turns a darker pinkish-brown shade, which Wade describes as how clean water should appear.

A British biologist has sparked a discussion online after sharing a video in which he tests water from the river Ganga and explains the results. The video was shared on Instagram by Jeremy Wade, a British television presenter, author and biologist, who is widely known for the show ‘River Monsters’.

Further, Wade also addresses the sensitivity around discussing pollution in the river, which is considered sacred by millions of Hindus. “To point out that the Ganges is unclean is, to many Hindus, deeply offensive,” he says, before recounting an encounter with a holy man who invited him to join a ritual bath in the river. Faced with what he describes as an “awkward dilemma”, Wade says he decided to follow the ritual to avoid offending.

In the video, he is seen entering the river and attempting to mirror the holy man’s actions. He later admits he was unaware that swimming was part of the ritual. “It’s actually quite refreshing, though I’m trying not to think of what I’m seeing around me, particularly floating on the surface and what I’m treading on. It feels very soft and squishy,” he remarks.

The clip also shows the holy man drinking the river water. Wade, however, stops short of doing the same, saying he only touches the water to his mouth. “I really do feel refreshed and set up for the day. Whether I get a dose of dysentery or worse remains to be seen,” he adds.

(Also Read: Prayagraj cop turns flooded home into daily swimming ritual: 'Ganga arrived on my doorstep')

How did social media react? The video drew strong reactions online. One user commented, “Religious beliefs are killing the Ganga; education without wisdom is just another form of ignorance.”

“The whole of India is plunging into doom in the name of religion, no religion is better than other, and no scripture can beat science,” expressed another.

“Very unfortunate to see all the taxpayers money getting wasted in the name of cleaning our dear Ganga,” commented a third user.

“Faith blinds people to an extent that the people are busy enough in worshipping than to look after well-being of the river. And it's still not alarming,” one user wrote.