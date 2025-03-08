Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Firefighter wins hearts as he gives thirsty deer water after it survives fire. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 08, 2025 08:30 PM IST

A viral video showed a firefighter giving water to a deer that survived a fire, melting hearts online with a touching act of kindness.

Every day, we come across numerous videos on the internet, but only a few truly touch our hearts. One such video, capturing a firefighter offering water to a deer that survived a fire, is winning hearts online. The clip has gone viral, drawing admiration from social media users. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the date and location of the incident.

A firefighter gave water to a deer that survived a fire, melting hearts online.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)
A firefighter gave water to a deer that survived a fire, melting hearts online.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Rare majestic albino deer spotted in snowy forest, internet calls it 'real-life mythical creature')

Firefighter’s kind gesture goes viral

The video, shared on X by the account Nature is Amazing, shows a firefighter gently holding a water bottle and letting the deer drink from it. The animal, appearing visibly shaken yet trusting, eagerly gulps down the water. The firefighter’s patience and kindness in the moment make the clip even more touching.

Watch the clip here:

The post is captioned, "Firefighter gives deer water after it survived a fire," and has resonated with thousands online.

Social media reacts with love

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 690k views, with users flooding the comments section with admiration and appreciation for the firefighter’s compassion.

One user wrote, "This is the kind of content I need to see every day. Pure kindness!" Another commented, "Heartwarming! Even animals deserve love and care after traumatic experiences."

Many praised the firefighter’s act, with one saying, "Bless this firefighter for taking a moment to care for the innocent soul." Another added, "Animals feel fear just like us, and this is such a beautiful example of empathy."

Some viewers were emotional, with one writing, "I teared up watching this. Humanity at its best!" Others reflected on the impact of wildfires, stating, "This reminds us how much wildlife suffers during these disasters. More efforts should be made to protect them."

A few users even shared their own experiences, with one saying, "I once gave water to a stray deer, and it was the most fulfilling experience. This video brought back memories!"

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On