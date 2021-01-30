Firefighters brave ice to rescue ‘goose’ stuck for 2 days. Turns out to be this
In today’s edition of stories which may leave you laughing out loud, here’s the tale of what followed when two firefighters tried to rescue a ‘goose’ from a frozen lake.
The Monroe Township Fire Department responded to a report of an injured goose on River Raisin in Michigan, USA, reports UPI. The truth came in light when two firefighters Brian Merkle and Ed Bellman bravely crossed the ice and discovered that it’s not a real bird but a decoy.
Another Firefight from the same department, named Austin Schmitt, took to Facebook to share the incident along with pictures. And now, the whole thing has left people giggling hard.
“Monroe Township Fire, MCA and the DNR were dispatched for an ice rescue this afternoon. On arrival it was found a goose was stuck in the ice for 2 days. MTFD Firefighters Brian Merkle and Ed Bellman bravely went to rescue it. Upon making it out to the goose it was found to be a decoy,” wrote Schmitt.
Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of comments. While some were relieved that no one was hurt, others commented on the hilarity of the whole situation.
“Absolutely sheer brilliance by all involved,” shared a Facebook user. “Oh my this is hilarious, but great training,” commented another. “I am dead,” wrote a third along with a laughing out loud emoji.
In case you’re wondering what the ‘goose’ is up to now, then these post by Merkle will satisfy your curiosity. Now it even has a name, Sharon.
Take a look at the posts:
What do you think of the incident? Did it tickle your funny bone too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighters brave ice to rescue ‘goose’ stuck for 2 days. Turns out to be this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby interrupts mom during live weather forecast, cute video wins people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daughter meets mother after a year and a half. Watch emotional reunion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leia the dog’s ‘nose flute performance’ amazes people, it may wow you too. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72-year-old bottle of whisky fetches more than $54,000 in auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama shares Nia Dennis’ viral floor routine video, gymnast reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Once-in-a-lifetime experience': Tourists walk on frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Trudeau shares picture with son, sheds light on novel family routines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowy owl spotted in New York's Central Park for first time since 1890
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobel Laureate in Chemistry who failed the subject in school shares his story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thais stage mock funerals in hopes of restoring fortunes and getting fresh start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat: Teacher turns agriculturist with terrace farming, promotes its benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders meme-inspired crocheted doll raises $40,000 for charity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of dog ‘practising’ faces in the mirror leaves people chucking hard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boy befriends a baby deer while playing outside. Their adorable pic wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox