The image shows two firefighters trying to rescue what they thought was a goose.(Facebook/@Austin Schmitt)
Firefighters brave ice to rescue ‘goose’ stuck for 2 days. Turns out to be this

The post prompted people to share all sorts of hilarious comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:24 AM IST

In today’s edition of stories which may leave you laughing out loud, here’s the tale of what followed when two firefighters tried to rescue a ‘goose’ from a frozen lake.

The Monroe Township Fire Department responded to a report of an injured goose on River Raisin in Michigan, USA, reports UPI. The truth came in light when two firefighters Brian Merkle and Ed Bellman bravely crossed the ice and discovered that it’s not a real bird but a decoy.

Another Firefight from the same department, named Austin Schmitt, took to Facebook to share the incident along with pictures. And now, the whole thing has left people giggling hard.

“Monroe Township Fire, MCA and the DNR were dispatched for an ice rescue this afternoon. On arrival it was found a goose was stuck in the ice for 2 days. MTFD Firefighters Brian Merkle and Ed Bellman bravely went to rescue it. Upon making it out to the goose it was found to be a decoy,” wrote Schmitt.

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of comments. While some were relieved that no one was hurt, others commented on the hilarity of the whole situation.

“Absolutely sheer brilliance by all involved,” shared a Facebook user. “Oh my this is hilarious, but great training,” commented another. “I am dead,” wrote a third along with a laughing out loud emoji.

In case you’re wondering what the ‘goose’ is up to now, then these post by Merkle will satisfy your curiosity. Now it even has a name, Sharon.

Take a look at the posts:

What do you think of the incident? Did it tickle your funny bone too?

