Firefighter's gesture towards visually impaired boy visiting fire station wins hearts. Watch

Published on Sep 21, 2022 01:10 PM IST

The video capturing a firefighter’s gesture towards a visually impaired boy visiting the fire station was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the visually impaired boy with the firefighter.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
ByTrisha Sengupta

It doesn't take much to be kind and often the small gestures of empathy can make someone’s day a lot better. That is what this video shared on Instagram shows. It captures a firefighter's kind gesture towards a visually impaired boy visiting his fire station. There is a possibility that the video will leave you emotional.

Shared on the Instagram page GoodNews Movement, the video is a true delight to watch. The clip is also posted along with a caption describing the wholesome incident. “The firefighter wanted to make sure that the blind boy also enjoyed the visit and got to ‘see’ what being a fireman is like. Love this!,” they wrote and shared the video.

The clip shows a firefighter crouching in front of a visually impaired boy who is exploring his firefighting gears with his hands.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared just four hours ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 8.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated close to 89,000 likes. The video has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Sweetest thing I have seen today,” posted an Instagram user. “Love this,” shared another. “I wish I could like this one thousand times,” expressed a third. “This made my day. I had a challenging day,” wrote a fourth.

