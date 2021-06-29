Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch

There are many incidents shared by police departments from all over the world describing how they helped rescue animals who found themselves in a sticky spot and needed a helping hand. Now, this case shared by Tulsa Fire Department describes one such rescue. The only difference is the firefighters had to rescue the owner of the animal along with it too. The incident shared on Facebook has grabbed much attention from netizens and if you’re an animal lover, it may strike a chord with you too.

“Apparently a cat climbed high up into a tree. It’s owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue. Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely,” explains the caption shared alongside the video. The post goes on to describe how Captain Alan Hancock and his Engine 27 A Platoon crew responded to the call and safely rescued both the owner and the cat.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on June 26, the clip has garnered over 5,500 views and many reactions. The

“Dedicated cat owner. Glad he’s safe,” wrote a Facebook user. “Thank you so much guys. You are heroes,” commented another. “Hope the cat and the owner are doing okay,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this rescue post?

