Flight attendant's emotional reaction after artist sketches her on duty: ‘Made me feel worthy’

A Mumbai-based artist surprised a flight attendant mid-flight with a quick yet beautiful sketch, capturing hearts across the internet. Ayushi Singh, a digital artist, shared a video on Instagram documenting a flight she took in December. In the clip, Singh filmed a flight attendant named Mumta as she gave safety instructions to passengers. Something about the moment struck her, and she felt inspired to create a sketch on the spot. “Something about her just gave me the feeling to sketch her,” Singh explained. Digital artist Ayushi Singh filmed a flight attendant named Mumta as she gave safety instructions to passengers. (Instagram/ayushibyart)

Using just her fingers and a digital tablet, Singh swiftly drew a portrait of Mumta. Although initially hesitant to share it, she eventually asked the flight attendant to come over to her seat.

"You need assistance, ma'am?" Mumta asked, approaching with a smile.

"Hi Mumta, I saw you assisting us with the flight instructions so I did a sketch for you," Singh said, revealing the drawing.

Mumta’s face lit up with surprise and joy. "Thank you so much. It's so lovely. Can I take a picture of this?" she asked, visibly moved by the gesture.

Watch her full reaction here:

The two women later posed for a photo together. Singh also shared that her sketch impressed the passenger seated next to her, who ended up becoming a client.

“The joy of creating is one thing. But the smile it brings to someone else? That’s the real masterpiece. I hope this video reaches Mumta,” Singh wrote in her caption.

And it did. A day later, Mumta commented on the reel: “So finally today I spotted this reel, my video. I’m still grateful for this—just this portrait made me feel worthy that day. Till today, I’m speechless. Thank you so much for making my day so memorable. Still holds a very special feeling.”

The video quickly won praise online. “The reaction is so filterless, it’s heartwarming,” said one user. Another added, “Only a few people do things just to make others feel happy. Keep it up.”