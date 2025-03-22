Flyer ‘experiencing constipation’ sues Airline, alleges pilot broke down bathroom door for taking too long

A 20-year-old Jewish man from New Jersey, Yisroel Liebb, has taken legal action against United Airlines, accusing a pilot of forcefully dragging him out of an airplane bathroom mid-flight. According to the lawsuit, the incident left him exposed in front of other passengers and resulted in his wrongful arrest, reported the New York Post. The man went to use the restroom roughly 30 minutes after takeoff.(Pixabay)

The ordeal began when Liebb, who was on a flight from Mexico to Texas, went to use the restroom roughly 30 minutes after takeoff. When he did not return to his seat for 20 minutes, his seatmate, Jacob Sebbag, grew concerned and alerted the flight crew. A flight attendant knocked on the door, to which Liebb responded that he was experiencing constipation and would be out soon.

However, after another 10 minutes, the pilot allegedly intervened, ordering him to exit immediately. The lawsuit claims that in a fit of anger, the pilot broke down the door and yanked Liebb out while his pants were still down, exposing him to fellow travellers. As Liebb scrambled to pull up his pants, the pilot allegedly remarked that it was how “Jews act.”

Once the flight landed, five U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents boarded the plane and took both Liebb and Sebbag into custody. The lawsuit alleges that Liebb was placed in overly tight handcuffs, causing him to cry out in pain. The two were then taken to a detention facility inside the airport.

Passengers missed connecting flight

Though no charges were filed, the delay caused them to miss their connecting flight to New York. While United Airlines arranged for them to travel the following day without additional airfare, they had to cover extra costs for a hotel stay and food. The lawsuit also states that Liebb suffered injuries to his head and legs during the altercation, while both he and Sebbag continue to experience severe wrist pain from the handcuffs.

The pair is seeking financial compensation, with the lawsuit also naming the Department of Homeland Security, the Transportation Security Administration, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection as defendants.

United Airlines, when asked about the lawsuit, responded that it had "nothing to share" on the matter.

