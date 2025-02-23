Flying car worth 2.6 crore floats over traffic in unbelievable video: ‘Looks like bad CGI’

A California-based automaker has released footage of their electric car "jumping" over another car on a road, calling it the "first test in history of a car drive and vertical takeoff in a city." The video shows the electric vehicle from a California automaker taking off.(X/@CollinRugg)

In the now viral video, which at first might seem like a scene from a science fiction movie, the Alef Model Zero test version electric vehicle can be seen taking flight, slowly floating into the air and floating over cars parked on a street.

"This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment. We hope it will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers' Kitty Hawk video, proving to humanity that new transportation is possible," Alef Aeronautics CEO Jim Dukhovny said.

Take a look at the video here:

How does it work?

The futuristic vehicle operates using a system called distributed electric propulsion, which features a mesh layer over the propeller blades for airflow, according to the Daily Mail. It is equipped with four rotors at the front and four at the rear.

At present, the vehicle has a top speed of just 25 miles per hour. Despite this, the company has already secured over 3,000 preorders and plans to sell each unit for $300,000 or ₹2.6 crore.

Social media reacts

The viral video amazed some viewers online but most were unconvinced by it, even labelling it as CGI. "Why does it look like bad CGI," said one user.

Other said that the vehicle just seemed like a big drone dressed as a car. "Isn’t this just a big drone?" asked another user.

A third user did not see how the vehicle could solve traffic crisis. "I don't understand how you "solve traffic" by jumping over it. It could solve traffic for the one doing the jumping, but what of the 100 cars trapped in the congestion? And if they could all jump, imagine 100 cars jumping into the air to escape traffic."

