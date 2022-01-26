Food blogger tries gulab jamun pakodas, doesn't seem to like it much. Watch

With all kinds of bizarre food combinations that do their rounds on the Internet, these gulab jamun pakodas are the latest addition to that list. This video that was posted on Instagram by a food blogger named Bhawna, shows the making process and tasting of this bizarre dish that involves some good old gulab jamun that’s fried in a batter.

The video opens to show some gulab jamuns being dropped into a yellow batter that looks like it is the most common kind that is used to make pakodas. With a little shake of the vessel that contains the batter, the person who can be seen preparing the pakodas, coats them evenly. After this, the coated gulab jamuns are deep fried in oil just like any other pakoda would be.

By the end of the video, viewers can see how the food blogger tries getting a taste of this snack. She immediately regrets the decision and her expressions point to the fact that she didn't really enjoy the dish. “Karoge try kabhi?” [Will you give it a try?] reads the caption that accompanies this video.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 16, this video has received almost 61,000 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from Instagram users.

While many expressed their disapproval of this dish, some even liked the dish and commented about the same. “Awesome and yum,” posted an Instagram user, followed by two fire emojis. “That hurts. Nightmare for every dessert lover,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this video?