‘For the rest of my life I’ll hate you’: Devastated dad of bride killed in drunk driving addresses convict

A father’s heartbreaking speech addressing the drunk driver who killed his daughter on her wedding day has moved social media to tears. The devastated dad broke down crying while saying, “For the rest of my life, I’ll hate you.” Brad Warner, dad of Samantha Miller who was killed by a drunk driver. (Screengrab)

“The devastated father of Samantha Miller who was killed on her wedding day by drunk driver Jamie Komoroski sobbed in court as she was sentenced to 25 years for her crime,” Dailymail wrote as they posted a video.

Jamie Lee Komoroski pleaded guilty to the killing and also seriously injuring others. The 26-year-old crashed a car in Folly Beach while driving under the influence of alcohol.

What charges did Komoroski admit to?

According to the outlet, she admitted to “driving under the influence, resulting in death, felony driving under the influence, resulting in great bodily injury, and reckless homicide.”

Samantha Miller was killed by a drunk driver on the day of her wedding. (Gofundme)

What did the father say?

“And when I arrive in hell and you come there, I’ll open the door for you. You have ruined so many people’s lives. I hope you understand what you did because you’ve taken no responsibility for what you’ve done,” Brad Warner said as a part of his speech.

Take a look at the heartwrenching video here:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “This is RAW pain that only a parent who buried a child knows.” Another added, “25 years is not enough, she was drunk and deserved more than that.” A third posted, “No sympathy for anyone who chooses to get behind the wheel drunk. There are way too many other options with uber and Lyft to risk harming people. Her third DUI… she should have gotten more time.”

According to the BBC, the collision occurred in April 2023 when Komoroski hit a golf cart carrying Miller, her husband and other guests. Reportedly, Komoroski drank at several bars before the incident.

"On the golf cart, she told me she didn’t want the night to end and I kissed her on the forehead and then the next thing I remember is waking up in the hospital," Miller’s husband, who was also hurt in the incident, told the outlet.