Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Foreign women dance to Hanuman Chalisa inside supermarket, video sparks mixed reactions

ByBhavya Sukheja
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 10:26 am IST

A video showing foreign women dancing to Hanuman Chalisa inside a supermarket has drawn criticism, with many calling it disrespectful to Hindu sentiments.

A viral video showing three foreign women dancing to Hanuman Chalisa inside a supermarket store has gone viral, triggering a heated debate on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows the women casually dancing to the devotional hymn, seemingly unaware of its religious significance. The text overlay on the video reads, “Us dancing to boss man’s music with our buzz balls to later find out it’s a Hindu prayer.”

The clip has stirred discussion online.(Instagram/@thanos_jatt )
The clip has stirred discussion online.(Instagram/@thanos_jatt )

In the undated video, the women appear to be holding grocery items while grooving to the music inside the retail store, smiling and laughing as the sacred chant plays in the background. The clip has stirred discussion online, with many calling the act disrespectful to Hindu sentiments.

Also Read: US vlogger challenges stereotypes about India in viral video: ‘I love this country’

Viral video sparks debate

Hanuman Chalisa is a revered Hindu prayer dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Its use in this video has sparked anger among users, who called it insensitive toward Hindu beliefs. Many argued that devotional music should not be trivialised or used for entertainment without a proper understanding of its significance.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Very disrespectful .. the guy who played the religious song .. should hv informed the people who dancing.”

“i disapprove, you shouldn't dance to hanuman chalisa like this,” commented another.

“For some songs you could say that they don't know the lyrics and vibing to it. But this song already has spiritual vibes even if you don't understand it. I believe they are doing it intentionally and the same thing some other foreigners were doing ganga arti in haridwar. These are intentional acts. Even we can feel whether the song is spiritual or not even if it is christian or muslim songs or prayer. It's not innocence. So don't defend them,” wrote a third user.

Also Read: ‘You can’t do that in America or Europe’: Foreigner stunned to see Porsche left unattended in China

However, some also defended the clip as an innocent mistake, suggesting the women might not have understood the meaning of the chant.

“As a Hindu I don’t find this disrespectful. Is it necessary to play this in a store on the loud speaker? NO. These girls are just out having fun. Music is for listening to and vibing to,” one user wrote.

“Forgivable. They didn't know. They still don't know about the beauty of Hanuman Chalisa. Forgive them already everyone,” commented another.

