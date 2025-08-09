‘You can’t do that in America or Europe’: Foreigner stunned to see Porsche left unattended in China

A foreign tourist was left astonished after capturing and sharing a video of a Porsche left unattended on a busy road in China, with its door wide open. The clip, posted on Instagram by travel vlogger Travis Leon Price, shows him walking past the luxury car while voicing his surprise at the unusual sight. A foreign tourist’s video of an unattended Porsche in China went viral.(Instagram/travisleon1)

A remark on safety levels

In the video, Price can be heard saying, “Only in China could you possibly leave your Porsche unattended with the door wide open. That is the level of safety here. We all know that you could not do that in America or Europe, I don't think.”

Watch the clip here:

His words convey a mix of amazement and admiration for what he sees as an exceptionally high level of public safety in the country.

Internet reacts

Since being posted, the short video has been viewed nearly 96,200 times and has generated a wave of reactions from viewers. Many expressed their disbelief, while others pointed to the strict security and surveillance measures in place across Chinese cities.

One Instagram user remarked that in London, “you can’t even walk down the street with your phone out without it being snatched.” Another, who is currently in China, said, “the level of surveillance is no joke,” suggesting this might explain why such a scenario is possible. A surprised viewer commented, “What in the GTA…? Wow,” while another called it “next level security.”

Some users compared the situation to their own countries, with one person from England noting, “You can’t leave not even your sandals unattended here… the struggle is real.” Others attributed the apparent safety to China’s technological monitoring systems, with one comment reading, “Yes, because China is a country with extensive surveillance cameras.”