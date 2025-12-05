Foreigner stunned after spotting calf in auto rickshaw: ‘India has the best surprises’

A foreign visitor has shared a moment that perfectly reflects India’s everyday unpredictability. Taking to Instagram, a user named Pablo Garcia posted a short clip filmed from an auto rickshaw, showing a calf sitting calmly inside another auto rickshaw as it moved along a busy Bengaluru road. The scene, both amusing and bewildering, has quickly captured the attention of social media users. A foreigner filmed a calf riding in an auto rickshaw, and the unusual scene amused social media users.(Instagram/pgsencio)

The surprising moment

In the brief video, the camera turns towards a passing auto rickshaw in which a calf is seated comfortably, almost like a regular passenger. The text overlay on the clip reads, “India has the best surprises”.

Take a look here at the clip:

The clip has already attracted more than 37,000 views on Instagram, with users enthusiastically chiming in with their reactions. Many expressed delight, surprise and laughter, describing the moment as uniquely Indian and unmistakably Bengaluru.

Social media reactions

As soon as the video surfaced, comments began pouring in. Several users shared their own interpretations of the amusing scene. One viewer commented, “India is not for beginners”, hinting at the country’s ability to constantly amaze newcomers. Another wrote, “Welcome to India my brother”, extending a humorous greeting to Pablo as he navigates the city’s surprises.

A user joined in saying, “The cow asked them to drop to a new place”, while another added, “This is so unexpected”, describing the sheer unpredictability of the moment. Someone else remarked, “This made me laugh”, appreciating the light-hearted charm of the clip. Another comment summed up the city’s spirit: “Well that is Bengaluru, you can see anything at any time”.