Forest official gives impromptu speech to create awareness after rescuing banded krait

The forest official's impromptu speech to create awareness has impressed people.
The image shows the forest official and the rescued snake.(Twitter/@DipakKrIAS)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:15 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A forest official’s awareness speech after rescuing a banded krait has left people impressed. Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department, Government of Bihar, shared a video of the impromptu speech by forest guard Anil Kumar on Twitter.

“Together we can, together we will! A Banded Krait, highly venomous, found in Terai region, successfully rescued by our forest officials from Pharingola village of Kishanganj, Bihar. Salute to Forest Guard, Anil Kumar for impromptu speech to create awareness among people about the importance of wildlife in the ecosystem,” he shared in two tweets. While one of the tweets is complete with the video, the other has an image of the rescued reptile.

The video opens to show the forest guard thanking the villagers for calling the forest department. He then goes on to say how every animal is important for the ecosystem. In his speech, he also emphasises on the fact that the every life is valuable.

Take a look at the video and the image:

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 5,000 views and counting. People also shared various reactions.

“Excellent effort. Spreading public awareness by the officer Anil kumar, speaks a lot about his motivation,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent effort with clear thoughts,” expressed another. “Good efforts. Very impressive,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Sunday, October 24, 2021
