Forest official gives impromptu speech to create awareness after rescuing banded krait

A forest official’s awareness speech after rescuing a banded krait has left people impressed. Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department, Government of Bihar, shared a video of the impromptu speech by forest guard Anil Kumar on Twitter.

“Together we can, together we will! A Banded Krait, highly venomous, found in Terai region, successfully rescued by our forest officials from Pharingola village of Kishanganj, Bihar. Salute to Forest Guard, Anil Kumar for impromptu speech to create awareness among people about the importance of wildlife in the ecosystem,” he shared in two tweets. While one of the tweets is complete with the video, the other has an image of the rescued reptile.

The video opens to show the forest guard thanking the villagers for calling the forest department. He then goes on to say how every animal is important for the ecosystem. In his speech, he also emphasises on the fact that the every life is valuable.

Take a look at the video and the image:

…among people about the importance of wildlife in the ecosystem.2/2#SaveWildlife pic.twitter.com/W6NKIqwyRX — Dipak Kumar Singh (@DipakKrIAS) October 23, 2021

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 5,000 views and counting. People also shared various reactions.

“Excellent effort. Spreading public awareness by the officer Anil kumar, speaks a lot about his motivation,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent effort with clear thoughts,” expressed another. “Good efforts. Very impressive,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON