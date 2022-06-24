Forest officials track and treat an injured elephant. Watch

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shares various types of tweets on his personal handle. His posts also give a glimpse into the working of forest officials across the country. In his recent tweet he shared how Deogarh DFO and his staff tracked and treated an elephant that got injured after a vehicle hit it. Nanda also posted a video that shows the officials treating the gentle giant.

“Some good news to cheer. The elephant got hit on NH by a vehicle. After tracking & monitoring the elephant for 3 days, forest personnel tranquillised & treating it at the spot. Natural & effective saline stand. It’s recovering,” he wrote. In the post’s concluding line he added, “Kudos to Deogarh DFO & his staff” along with a folded hands emoticon.

The short video shows a few officials standing near the elephant and treating it. Take a look at the video:

The video had been posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the post accumulated nearly 11,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered more than 800 likes. The post has prompted people to share various comments. Many appreciated the efforts of the forest officials.

“Great effort,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kudos to the devoted staff,” posted another. “Saluting the silent performers,” commented a third.

