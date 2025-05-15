‘Free Tory’: What Chris Brown said hours before Manchester arrest in nightclub case

Rapper Chris Brown was arrested in Manchester on Thursday over a 2023 case when he allegedly assaulted a music producer at a London nightclub. The R&B star was nabbed at The Lowry Hotel around 2 AM on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to Abe Diaw in February 2023. TMZ cited sources to report that Brown was taken to a police station for questioning. Rapper Chris Brown was arrested in Manchester(X and Instagram)

Hours before his arrest, the 36-year-old shared a post on his Instagram story about Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting at Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. On Wednesday, Lanez's lawyers claimed that new evidence in the case suggested that the Canadian rapper was innocent. This comes after Tory Lanez was stabbed in prison.

Chris Brown's Instagram story before his arrest(Instagram)

Soon after Lanez's lawyers made the massive claim at a press conference, a petition was posted on the artist's social media handles, urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon him. Many of his fans joined the movement, and ‘Free Tory’ was trending on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Chris Brown, too, posted a ‘Free Tory’ Instagram story to show his support for the rapper.

Chris Brown's support for Lanez comes after the latter was stabbed in prison. “Tory was stabbed 14 times - including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own,” a statement on Tory Lanez's social media accounts read.

"Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support," it added.

But now it seems Brown has his own legal troubles to take care of. The rapper has had a vast criminal record, with several arrests over the years. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault after hitting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna. In 2013, the 36-year-old was arrested for felony assault in Washington, DC, after he and his bodyguard allegedly hit a concert-goer.

He was arrested in 2016 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles, though charges were never filed.