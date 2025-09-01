French designer reveals why moving to India changed her life: ‘I found this home for myself’

A French designer has shared her life-changing decision to move to India nearly two years ago, describing it as “one of the best decisions” she has ever made. In a heartfelt post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Julia Chaigneau posted four photos showcasing her time in India and reflected on how the move has profoundly transformed her life. A French designer shared how moving to India two years ago had transformed life.(X/@juliachaigneau)

“Hi I’m Julia, a French designer and almost two years ago, I moved to India. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made, even if nobody around me understood it then (or now). I was looking for a place where being ambitious didn’t feel like something I had to apologise for. I wanted a place where helping each other and being warmer would be the norm,” she wrote.

Discovering a sense of belonging

Chaigneau admitted she had little idea of what to expect when she relocated but said she quickly began to feel at home. “I moved without really knowing what I would find and didn’t expect to just feel home in a place so different than where I come from,” she noted.

The designer also shared her admiration for India’s culinary diversity. “And of course, I fell in love with the flavours and endless variety of dishes though I’ll never get through them all in one lifetime,” she said, adding that there was much more to her journey than she could capture in a single post.

While she hinted at sharing more details in the future, Chaigneau ended her note with gratitude. “For now I’m grateful I found this home for myself and I hope others find theirs too,” she concluded.

Check out the post here:

Her post has resonated widely online, drawing nearly 24,000 views and an outpouring of supportive messages.

Internet reacts to Julia’s story

One user commented, “This is amazing! Love this Julia, so glad you found your place here.” Another wrote, “Padharo mahre desh, wish you a great time over here.”

Many praised her courage, with one saying, “What a beautiful and courageous story! Thank you for sharing it. It is incredible how you trusted your instinct and found a place where your ambition is celebrated and your spirit feels at home.”

“This country is old and as they say the old carry stories with them. Dishes, clothing, festivals, culture all have long histories that tell tales. Hope you have a good time living here,” a user remarked.

Simple words of encouragement also poured in. “That is beautiful, yay Julia,” one person said, while another added, “Awesome story Julia! Glad to know you found a homely place in India.”