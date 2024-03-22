French President Emmanuel Macron throws punches, shows off boxing skills in viral post. See pics

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, has gone viral on social media after pictures of him boxing were revealed. The photos of the French President were shared on Instagram by his official photographer, Soazig de la Moissonnière. Snapshot of Emmanuel Macron boxing. (Instagram/@Soazig de la Moissonnière)

In one of the pictures, the president can be seen clenching his teeth in a determined expression while his right-hand hits a punching bag. The other picture shows him intently focused as he throws punches. (Also Read: Macron warns against 'limits' on backing Ukraine)

According to CNN, some people have linked the photographs to Macron's increasingly strong stance against Moscow. Macron has raised the prospect of deploying Western troops to Kyiv in recent weeks and warned of the implications to European security if Russia wins in Ukraine. Others made comparisons to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is well-known for sharing pictures of himself practising judo and riding a horse.

Take a look at the pictures of Emmanuel Macron here:

These pictures were shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received more than 12,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people shared mixed reactions to the post. (Also Read: Macron heads to Prague for talks on arms for Ukraine)

How did Instagram users react to it?

An individual wrote, "We love these two photos for the shots, for the message, for the impact! Bravo."

A second added, "Thank you for these beautiful photos which anger the opponents as well as certain journalists (no less opponents, in fact) and all the haters who have no life. I understand that the president needs to punch these punching bags to unload all the weight of the responsibilities weighing on him. Your black-and-white photos are superb."

"Welcome to the club Mr. President, the best sport out there!" posted a third.

A fourth said, "Courage and determination, a true fighter. Beautiful shots."

A fifth shared, "All his determination and persuasion in these two shots. Also, he has to have two or three names on which he would like to put one or two direct hits on."