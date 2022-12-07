Friends sing Doraemon Hindi theme song while travelling, viral video leaves people nostalgic

As a kid do you remember spending your time watching different cartoons, especially Doraemon? Then here is a video that will speak to your soul and may also leave you nostalgic. This video shows a group of friends singing the Hindi theme song of Doraemon while travelling together in a bus. Chances are, you will end up watching the video more than once.

Digital content creator Priyadarshan posted the video on his Instagram page. “What a nostalgia. Go and recreate this with your gang,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a bus filled with people singing their hearts out. They are heard singing along to the Hindi version of the Doraemon theme song playing in the background.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on November 14. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 6.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has further prompted people to share various comments.

“Love love loveeeeee yrrrrr purane din yaad aa gye [I’m reminded of the old days]. When we came from school, we used to sit down to watch TV and watch only Doraemon while eating,” wrote an Instagram user. “Rula diya bhai [You made me emotional],” expressed another. “I wanna come thereeeee,” commented a third. “Miss those days tv and only Doraemon with rainy season tea,” posted a fourth.