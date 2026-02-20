From ₹10 lakh salary in India to student life in Germany: 26-year-old details monthly expenses abroad

A 26-year-old Indian student pursuing her Master’s in Germany has shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses and life abroad, shedding light on the financial realities of studying overseas. Before moving, she was earning around ₹10 lakh annually. Choosing to leave a stable income to study abroad, she says, was a calculated but challenging decision. The woman shared that her monthly expenditure comes out to be around 800 euros, which is approximately ₹85,000. (Unsplash/Representative image)

In conversation with HT.com, the student, who is pursuing an MA in South Asia at the University of Heidelberg, admitted that while the academic exposure and research opportunities are excellent, managing finances requires careful planning.

Part-time job and monthly expenditure The 26-year-old shared that she currently works part-time at a souvenir store, earning Germany’s minimum wage of 13 euros (approximately ₹1,400) per hour. Her monthly rent is 450 euros (around ₹49,000), while a Germany-wide public transport ticket covering trams, buses and regional trains costs 45 euros (around ₹4,800) a month.

Health insurance is about 145 euros per month (roughly ₹15,500). She spends between 80-100 euros ( ₹8,500 - ₹10,000) on groceries, around 50-60 euros ( ₹5,300 - ₹6,500) on eating out, and about 10 euros ( ₹1,000) on her phone recharge.

Overall, her monthly expenditure comes out to be around 800 euros, which is approximately ₹85,000.

University fee structure and other requirements The woman also shared her university fees structure. She said that although she studies at a public university, international students are required to pay tuition fees of around ₹1.5 lakh per semester. In addition, Germany requires international students to maintain a “blocked account” as part of the visa process. She explained that she had to deposit approximately ₹12 lakh for a year, roughly ₹1 lakh per month for living expenses, which is then released in monthly instalments.

Over two years, she said that the total cost comes to nearly ₹30 lakh, including about ₹24 lakh towards living expenses and ₹6 lakh for four semesters of tuition.

Life in Germany When asked whether she regrets moving to Germany, the student told HT.com that she does not. She cited clean air and water, walkable cities, public spaces and museums as major positives. “Work-life balance is the best thing here. People really respect that,” she said.

Life, however, is not without challenges. The 26-year-old said the weather can be “tricky”. In summer, the temperature can reach up to 38 degrees Celsius, while in winter, the temperature can drop to around -10 degrees Celsius.

Living alone also means handling everything independently, from cooking and laundry to paperwork and bureaucracy. “It’s not easy, but you get used to it. It gives you confidence,” she said, adding that the cultural exposure and interactions with people from diverse backgrounds have been invaluable.

On whether she has faced racism, she said experiences vary. While most people are polite, she noted that some older Germans can be unfriendly. “I don’t care so much anymore,” she said.

Despite leaving behind a ₹10 lakh annual salary in India and investing nearly ₹30 lakh in her education abroad, the 26-year-old said that the move has been worth it for the academic growth, exposure and personal independence it has brought.