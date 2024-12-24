Gay couple gets 100 years in jail for raping adopted sons, recording porn in 'house of horrors'

A US court sentenced a gay couple to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for raping two special needs sons they adopted. Reportedly, they raised the kids under the guise of a happy home but, in reality, sexually abused them, recorded pedophilic pornography and offered the kids to their friends. William Zulock (left) and Zackary Zulock (right) pleaded guilty to raping their adopted sons. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

“These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else,” District Attorney Randy McGinley told WSB-TV.

“However, the depth of the Defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case. The resolve I have seen from these two young victims over the last two years is truly inspiring,” he said.

How did the harrowing crime come to light?

Walton County deputies received reports about child sexual abuse material uploaded to a Google account in 2022. During the investigation, they met with Hunter Lawless, who admitted to receiving the materials from Zachary Zulock.

Upon digging further, the police discovered gut-wrenching evidence against Zachary Zulock and William Dale Zulock, a couple. The authorities reportedly found that the men were sexually abusing their adopted sons, now 12 and 10 years old.

According to the New Year Post, Lawless once claimed that Zachary sent him multiple messages on Snapchat about him going to rape his son. “I’m going to f— my son tonight. Stand by,” he texted and also distributed materials which showed him sexually abusing one of the kids.

The couple, who were arrested in 2022, pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated sodomy, sexual exploitation of children, and child molestation.