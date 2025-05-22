Geese rule Chicago as residents watch their fluffy parade: 'It is crazy how people stop traffic for them'

A heartwarming video of a gaggle of geese, complete with a trail of fluffy goslings, confidently walking on a bustling street in Chicago is capturing the internet’s attention and hearts. The scene sparked a wave of amused and adoring reactions online. (Reddit )

Captioned, “It’s the Geese’s city, we’re just living in it,” the clip shows people walking along as the feathered family marches across the road with surprising authority.

Take a look at the video:

The scene sparked a wave of amused and adoring reactions online. One user quipped, “Even geese love Chicago’s walkability,” while another gushed, “I love seeing all the baby geeses.”

A user noted the irony of urban life: “It is crazy how people stop traffic for the geese. People almost run people over but when they see the geese trying to cross, they slam on their brakes.”

One user added, "The “majestic Canada Geese”

Chicagoans are no strangers to sharing their sidewalks with unexpected wildlife, especially in spring, when geese are often spotted shepherding their young through parks, neighbourhoods, and — as seen — across intersections. But the respectful halt of the city’s usual hustle for these birds is a small, unexpected testament to collective patience.

Canada Geese thrive in Chicago

Once nearly extinct in the 1960s, Canada geese are now thriving in Chicago and other Midwestern cities, owing to a mix of urban comforts and their own impressive adaptability, according to researchers.

Chicago, in particular, offers geese the perfect habitat: plenty of ponds for swimming, neatly trimmed grass for grazing, limited natural predators, and no hunting. Add in human food waste, from grass to garbage to the occasional handout, and it’s no surprise the geese have settled in comfortably.

More young geese are also surviving, as predators like raccoons and coyotes have turned to easier urban food sources, reducing pressure on goslings.

U.S. Geological Survey researcher Richard “Ward” says geese are not only smart, but remarkably adaptive. Over time, they’ve learned clever ways to make the most of city life, even in harsh winters.

The geese have figured out it’s a reliable feeding spot. In winter, they flock to the flat, heat-retaining roofs of factory buildings to stay warm, a trick that helped them survive even the brutal -30°F temperatures during the polar vortex a few years ago.

Ward’s team has also discovered that geese share information with each other. Birds that migrate from far northern regions, like Churchill in Manitoba, seem to know within a day of arriving where to go in Chicago, whether it’s the best grass at Marquette Park or the warmest factory rooftop on the South Side.

“And when it gets really, really cold,” Ward adds, “they head for rooftops or to the Cal-Sag Canal, which rarely freezes over.”

