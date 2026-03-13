‘Genuinely inspiring’: Nashik man shares video of strangers helping vegetable vendor after cart overturns

A heartwarming moment of compassion captured on camera in Maharashtra’s Nashik is winning hearts online after strangers stopped to help a vegetable vendor whose cart had overturned on a busy road. A Nashik man posted a video of commuters pausing at a signal to help a vegetable vendor whose cart overturned. (Instagram/real_roshaan)

Taking to Instagram, a man named Roshaan shared a video showing people stepping forward to assist the vendor after his cart overturned and vegetables were scattered across the street. Instead of driving past, several commuters halted their vehicles and helped gather the vegetables before placing them back on the cart.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Navshya Ganpati signal in Nashik.

‘Seeing such selfless help was inspiring’ In the caption accompanying the clip, Roshaan described the incident and expressed how deeply moved he was by the spontaneous act of kindness displayed by strangers on the road.

He wrote: “This evening, near the office at Navshya Ganpati signal, a vegetable vendor’s cart overturned after hitting a pothole, scattering produce across the road. Even though the signal had turned green, people stopped their vehicles to help the vendor. It was truly moving to witness this; in an era where actions are often driven by self-interest, seeing such selfless help was genuinely inspiring.”

The video shows several people bending down to collect vegetables from the road while others hold the cart steady before carefully placing the produce back inside.

Watch the clip here: