‘Genuinely inspiring’: Nashik man shares video of strangers helping vegetable vendor after cart overturns
A Nashik man shared a video showing strangers stopping to help a vegetable vendor after his cart overturned on a road.
A heartwarming moment of compassion captured on camera in Maharashtra’s Nashik is winning hearts online after strangers stopped to help a vegetable vendor whose cart had overturned on a busy road.
Taking to Instagram, a man named Roshaan shared a video showing people stepping forward to assist the vendor after his cart overturned and vegetables were scattered across the street. Instead of driving past, several commuters halted their vehicles and helped gather the vegetables before placing them back on the cart.
The incident reportedly occurred near the Navshya Ganpati signal in Nashik.
‘Seeing such selfless help was inspiring’
In the caption accompanying the clip, Roshaan described the incident and expressed how deeply moved he was by the spontaneous act of kindness displayed by strangers on the road.
He wrote: “This evening, near the office at Navshya Ganpati signal, a vegetable vendor’s cart overturned after hitting a pothole, scattering produce across the road. Even though the signal had turned green, people stopped their vehicles to help the vendor. It was truly moving to witness this; in an era where actions are often driven by self-interest, seeing such selfless help was genuinely inspiring.”
The video shows several people bending down to collect vegetables from the road while others hold the cart steady before carefully placing the produce back inside.
Watch the clip here:
Video garners thousands of views
The clip quickly gained traction online and has garnered more than 218,000 views on Instagram. Many viewers praised the strangers for their kindness and said such moments restore faith in humanity.
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Humanity is still alive. This is beautiful to watch.” Another commented, “Small acts like these make a huge difference for someone trying to earn their daily living.”
A third user said, “Respect to everyone who stopped to help instead of just driving away.” Another wrote, “This is the India we are proud of.”
Several users also highlighted how rare such moments feel in fast paced city life. One person commented, “In today’s world people rarely stop to help, so this was truly heartwarming.” Another added, “Sometimes a few minutes of kindness can save someone’s entire day.”
Another viewer wrote, “The vendor must have felt relieved seeing so many people help him.”
